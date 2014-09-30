By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 30 The United States warned
South Sudan's president and rebel leader on Tuesday to engage in
serious peace talks to end nearly a year of violence in the
world's newest state or face United Nations sanctions.
Fighting erupted in December in South Sudan - which declared
independence from Sudan in 2011 - after months of political
tension between President Salva Kiir and his sacked deputy and
political rival, Riek Machar. Peace talks brokered by African
regional bloc IGAD resumed last week.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power warned
Kiir and Machar that if a peace deal could not be reached during
current talks in Ethiopia then long-threatened sanctions were
likely to be imposed by the U.N. Security Council.
"(IGAD) are now sitting down with the parties and making
very clear that if this round of talks ... do not succeed then
IGAD and the (Security) Council are going to need to move out on
these long-threatened sanctions," she said.
Kiir raised concerns on Saturday at the United Nations about
U.N. peacekeepers now focusing on protecting civilians instead
of state-building in South Sudan.
"I would urge President Kiir to engage in the talks with
heightened seriousness and urgency if he wants to see the U.N.
presence on the ground again move through this phase and back to
the kind of functions that they performed previously," Power
told reporters.
The U.N. Security Council authorized peacekeepers in May to
give priority to the protection of civilians. The council
doubled the number of peacekeepers in late December to 12,500
troops when fighting broke out.
Ethnic divisions have also fueled the violence, pitting
Kiir's Dinka people against Machar's Nuer.
During his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday,
Kiir complained that the United Nations mission to South Sudan
was no longer helping with capacity building, security sector
reforms and development.
"Unfortunately because the president of South Sudan and
opposition leader Riek Machar have not yet shown the spirit of
compromise that is needed, we can't even begin to get to the
conversation of when we start reverting to supporting government
institutions," Power said.
She said civilians in South Sudan had been placed in grave
peril because of attacks by government troops and rebel forces
as well as the denial of humanitarian aid access.
The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people, caused over
1 million to flee and driven the country of 11 million closer to
famine. By year-end, a third of the people could face the threat
of starvation, the United Nations said.
Kiir also failed to attend a Thursday meeting on the
humanitarian crisis organized by U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon.
"This is something I raised with him personally," Power
said. "He said he was informed this was a ministerial meeting
and was not aware head of state attendance was required. I leave
it to everyone else to draw their own conclusions on that."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)