By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Nov 25 South Sudan warned the
United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that imposing
sanctions to try to end nearly a year of violence in the world's
youngest state would likely "harden positions toward
confrontation rather than cooperation."
Fighting erupted last December in South Sudan after months
of political tension between President Salva Kiir and his sacked
deputy and rival, Riek Machar. The conflict has reopened deep
fault lines among ethnic groups, pitting Kiir's Dinka against
Machar's Nuer.
The United States told the 15-member Security Council three
weeks ago that it would draft a resolution establishing an
international sanctions regime for South Sudan, which declared
independence from Sudan in 2011. Diplomats said council members
have not yet received a text.
"The primary responsibility for resolving the problems of
South Sudan rests squarely with it's leaders. The international
community can support these efforts but cannot deliver a
solution from outside," South Sudan's U.N. Ambassador Francis
Deng told the council.
The European Union and the United States have already
imposed bilateral sanctions for frequent breaches of a first
peace agreement signed in January. Ongoing talks in the
Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, brokered by East African
regional bloc IGAD have yet to reach a lasting deal.
"The frustration of the international community with the
pace of talks in Addis (Ababa) is understandable, but sustained
solution to the current crisis in South Sudan cannot be achieved
by the imposition of sanctions," Deng said.
"Sanctions hardly ever achieve their intended objective,
instead they only tend to harden positions toward confrontation
rather than cooperation," he said. "The international community
can play a positive role by engaging both parties constructively
to expedite concluding an agreement."
Deng blamed the slow pace of the peace talks in part on
"frequent adjournments" by the IGAD mediators.
The Security Council on Tuesday unanimously renewed the
mandate for a 12,500-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in South
Sudan for six months with a focus on the protection of
civilians. The United Nations said peacekeepers are protecting
some 100,000 displaced people at nine sites around the country.
The conflict has killed more than 10,000 people in South
Sudan and caused over 1 million to flee.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)