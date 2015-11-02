GENEVA Nov 2 South Sudanese rebels have
released 13 contractors a week after kidnapping them and seizing
the fuel barge they were taking to a U.N. base in South Sudan,
the United Nations said.
The U.N. mission in the world's youngest country said it
sent helicopters to pick up the South Sudanese workers on
Sunday, and recovered the barge - but not the 55,000 litres of
fuel it was carrying.
"This (release) was the result of a week-long dialogue...
with members of the opposition at all levels," Shantal Persaud,
a spokeswoman for the U.N. mission, said on Monday.
Eighteen Bangladeshi U.N. peacekeepers, who were also
captured by the rebel SPLA-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) in
oil-producing Upper Nile State last week, were freed on
Thursday.
A political row between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
and his former deputy Riek Machar erupted into violence in late
2013. More than 10,000 people have been killed in fighting
between the army and Machar's SPLM-IO and other, often ethnic
clashes.
Kiir and Machar signed a peace deal in August, but since
then both sides have accused the other of attacks.
About 13,000 U.N. peacekeepers are still sheltering more
than 100,000 South Sudanese at camps throughout the landlocked
country which declared independence from Sudan in 2011.
The U.N. Special Representative to South Sudan, Ellen Loej,
said all parties should do nothing to stop U.N. personnel and
assets moving around the country.
"A similar incident should not and hopefully will not happen
again," she said in a statement.
