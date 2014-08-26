MOSCOW Aug 26 Russia's UTair airline said its
Mi-8 helicopter chartered by the United Nations in South Sudan
was shot down on Tuesday, according to preliminary information.
"According to preliminary information, the helicopter was
shot down with surface-to-air fire and is lying 3 kilometres
away from the destination airport," the company said in a
statement.
It said four crew members were on board. The United Nations
said earlier on Tuesday three of the crew were killed when the
aircraft crashed on a routine cargo flight.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)