UNITED NATIONS, June 26 The United States has
proposed six rival commanders from South Sudan be the first
people blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council for
threatening the peace and stability of the world's newest state.
The council's 15-member South Sudan sanctions committee
operates by consensus, so if there are no objections by 3 p.m.
EDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, a global travel ban and asset
freeze will be imposed. Britain and France co-sponsored the
proposal.
According to the proposal, seen by Reuters on Friday, the
government leaders targeted are: Major-General Marial Chanuong
Yol Mangok, commander of President Salva Kiir's guard unit;
sector one commander Lieutenant-General Gabriel Jok Riak; and
third division commander Major-General Santino Deng Wol.
On the rebel side, the men named are: Major-General Simon
Gatwech Dual, chief of general staff for the opposition forces;
Major-General James Koang Chuol, commander of the opposition
special division; and Major-General Peter Gadet, the deputy
chief of staff of operations for the oppositions forces.
South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when a
political crisis sparked fighting between forces loyal to Kiir
and rebels allied with his former deputy Riek Machar. The
conflict has reopened ethnic fault lines that pit Kiir's Dinka
people against Machar's ethnic Nuer forces.
Several ceasefires have been agreed but broken. Talks to try
to end the conflict in the world's youngest country, which
seceded from Sudan in 2011, are set to resume in mid-July.
In the sanctions listing proposal, government commander
Chanuong is accused of leading "the slaughter of Nuer civilians
in and around Juba, many who were buried in mass graves." One
grave was purported to contain 200 to 300 civilians.
Rebel commander Gadet's forces are accused of targeting
"civilians, including women, in April 2014 during an assault on
Bentiu, including targeted killings on the basis of ethnicity."
The Security Council has long threatened to blacklist anyone
undermining security or interfering with the peace process in
South Sudan. Kiir said in March that the threat of international
sanctions would not keep him from retaliating against his
rival.
The United States and the European Union have already
imposed sanctions on some rival commanders.
The United States supported Kiir until it lost confidence in
2013. Washington hoped he could oversee a stable, oil-producing,
majority Christian state allied to the West in contrast to
neighboring Muslim-led Sudan, which is hostile to Washington.
Thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands
displaced in the fighting.
