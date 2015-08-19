WASHINGTON Aug 19 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday he intends to sign a peace deal to end a 20-month-old conflict, a State Department spokesman said.

"President Kiir assured the secretary that he has every intention of signing the peace agreement," spokesman John Kirby told reporters after Kerry called Kiir. "He said he needed a couple of more days of consultations but he made it very clear it was his intention to sign, which is encouraging."

Kiir declined to sign the peace deal proposed by regional leaders on Monday, saying he required more time. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)