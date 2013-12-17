(Adds background on South Sudan violence)
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. State Department
said on Tuesday it ordered its non-essential officials to leave
South Sudan because of violence, warned U.S. citizens not to
visit and urged those already there to leave immediately.
In a travel warning, the State Department also said that its
embassy in the capital, Juba, was suspending "normal operations
until further notice and cannot provide routine consular
services to U.S. citizens in South Sudan."
Gunfire and explosions were heard throughout Juba on
Tuesday, a day after South Sudan President Salva Kiir said
security forces had put down a coup attempt by a faction within
the army. Twenty-six people have been killed in fighting.
Kiir blamed the trouble on Riek Machar, a former vice
president and long-time rival from an opposing ethnic group.
Machar was being sought on Tuesday after 10 senior political
figures were arrested as part of the attempted coup.
The State Department said it was suspending normal
operations until further notice and would not be able to provide
routine consular services to Americans in South Sudan.
"U.S. citizens who choose to stay in South Sudan despite
this warning should review their personal security situation and
seriously reconsider their plans to remain," the department said
in its travel advisory.
