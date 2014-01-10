(Adds Susan Rice comment, paragraphs 13-14)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 9 South Sudan risks losing
hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. aid if its government
and rebel leaders do not end a wave of violence in the fledgling
democracy formed with Washington's strong support, U.S.
officials said on Thursday.
Three weeks of fighting, often along ethnic lines, is
ringing alarm bells in Washington over the prospect that the
conflict could spiral into full-blown civil war, spawning
atrocities or making South Sudan the world's next failed state.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has pledged $50
million in humanitarian aid for the people of South Sudan.
But government officials and senators said during the
hearing that hundreds of millions of dollars in support to the
government could be stopped if the violence continues, as
Washington pushes South Sudan's government, rebels, neighboring
states and other allies to tamp down the conflict.
"I would suspect that at a point if this violence continues
that we would suspend that support," Linda Thomas-Greenfield,
the assistant secretary of state for African affairs, said at a
Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the crisis in
South Sudan.
Unlike many African nations, South Sudan enjoys the strong
interest of a broad range of U.S. lawmakers, who backed the push
by largely Christian and African southern Sudan to split from
Muslim and Arab-dominated northern Sudan and form the world's
youngest state in 2011.
The hearing took place three years to the day after South
Sudan became an independent nation.
Washington has spent billions of dollars - congressional
aides estimated $600 million per year - to help build the
nation, including allowing weapons sales to its government and
providing security training for its forces, although those
programs have been suspended.
"While Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya are playing important
roles, and obviously South Sudan is very important to China,
this is a place where obviously people expect us to make a
difference," said Senator Bob Corker, the top Republican on the
foreign relations panel, referring to the need to put pressure
on both sides of the conflict to reach a ceasefire.
The U.S. State Department called on Thursday for the South
Sudanese government to release as quickly as possible 11
prisoners whose detention has become a sticking point in peace
negotiations.
ETHNIC VIOLENCE
The fighting since Dec. 15 has pitted President Salva Kiir's
SPLA government forces against rebels loyal to former Vice
President Riek Machar and brought the oil-exporting nation close
to civil war.
At least 1,000 people have been killed, more than 200,000
people have been displaced, and South Sudan's oil exports have
plummeted, adding to instability in the entire region.
Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser, said the
United States strongly supports mediators' efforts to end the
hostilities and called on both sides to commit to agree to a
ceasefire.
"It is the obligation of both President Kiir and Mr. Machar
to ensure that the lives of their people and future of their
young country are not further marred by continued violence and
atrocities," she said in a statement.
Congressional aides said the administration was considering
a range of options for addressing the crisis - including
providing assistance to Ugandan and Kenyan authorities as they
support South Sudan's government and helping the United Nations
to protect more civilians.
Senators expressed concern about the possibility of human
rights violations, genocide or other atrocities, as well as the
risks to international security if South Sudan becomes a failed
state and potential haven for terrorist groups.
"At the end of the day, there's only one option," said
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee. "... All parties must make serious
efforts to seek an inclusive political solution."
The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has
scheduled its own hearing on South Sudan next week.
Underscoring the risks, three U.S. aircraft came under fire
on Dec. 21 while trying to evacuate Americans from the spiraling
conflict. Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. assistant secretary of
state, said measures were in place for a quick evacuation of
remaining U.S. personnel if needed, but that the embassy is
staying open.
She said Washington was still investigating who shot at the
aircraft.
China, the biggest investor in South Sudan's oil industry,
has also called for an immediate ceasefire. Like Washington, it
has sent a special envoy to assist in the negotiations.
The two sides in the South Sudanese conflict met
face-to-face for the first time on Tuesday in Addis Ababa in a
bid to agree on a ceasefire, but faced new delays after Kiir
refused a rebel demand to release the 11 detainees, who were
arrested last year over an alleged coup plot.
On Wednesday, the government proposed shifting the peace
talks to the U.N. compound in Juba, enabling the 11 detainees to
attend the negotiations during the day and return to custody in
the evening.
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Andrew Hay,
Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)