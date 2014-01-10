(Adds U.N. Security Council statement, paragraph 19)
By Louis Charbonneau and Warren Strobel
UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON Jan 10 The United
States is weighing targeted sanctions against South Sudan due to
the failure of leaders in the world's youngest nation to take
steps to end a crisis that has brought the country to the brink
of civil war, sources briefed on U.S. discussions told Reuters.
"It's a tool that has been discussed," a source told Reuters
on condition of anonymity about the possibility of U.S.
sanctions against those blocking peace efforts or fueling
violence in South Sudan. Another source confirmed the remarks,
though both declined to provide details on the precise measures
under consideration.
No decisions have been made yet, the sources added. Targeted
sanctions focus on specific individuals, entities or sectors of
country.
The U.S. government was unlikely to consider steps intended
to economically harm impoverished South Sudan but would likely
focus on any measures on those individuals or groups it sees as
blocking efforts at brokering peace or committing atrocities.
Traditionally U.S. sanctions against individuals or groups
involve a ban on travel to the United States and freezing of
their assets in U.S. banks.
Three weeks of fighting, often along ethnic lines, is
ringing alarm bells in Washington over the prospect that the
conflict could spiral into full-blown civil war, spawning
atrocities or making South Sudan the world's next failed state.
The fact that Washington is thinking of threatening U.S.
sanctions against a country the United States helped create and
supports with large amounts of aid shows how frustrated
President Barack Obama's administration has become with
President Salva Kiir and a rebel faction led by former Vice
President Riek Machar.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was asked about the
possibility of U.S. sanctions against South Sudan, where the
United Nations has a large peacekeeping force that is protecting
some 75,000 civilians at its bases. He declined to comment on
sanctions but urged all sides to stop fighting.
Largely Christian South Sudan gained independence from
predominantly Muslim Sudan in 2011 after a referendum was held
in keeping with a 2005 U.S.-backed peace deal that ended a
north-south civil war that left millions dead.
EXPERTS FAVOR U.S. SANCTIONS
Kate Almquist Knopf of the Africa Center for Strategic
Studies at the National Defense University said on Thursday that
Washington should consider targeted sanctions if the fighting
and political deadlock in South Sudan continue.
"The United States should move to invoke the president's
authorities to institute travel bans and asset freezes on senior
leadership on both sides, as well as be prepared to extend those
sanctions multilaterally to a resolution in the U.N. Security
Council," she told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
John Prendergast, a former U.S. State Department official
and co-founder of the Enough Project, an anti-genocide group,
told the same hearing that Washington should also target those
in South Sudan who are linked to mass killings.
He said Washington "should focus on individual culpability -
the targeted sanctions, prosecution of people who are found to
be ... committing or planning atrocities."
In a statement on Thursday the White House urged both sides
in the escalating conflict to sign an agreement to cease
hostilities immediately.
On Wednesday, South Sudanese rebels rejected a government
plan to end a dispute over detainees and unblock peace talks.
Fighting in the oil-producing nation has killed at least 1,000
people and caused hundreds of thousands to flee their homes,
according to the United Nations.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, in turn, has refused to
release 11 detainees despite promising Washington last month
that he would free most of them.
U.S. President Barack Obama's National Security Adviser
Susan Rice said in the White House statement that the United
States was disappointed the detainees have not been freed yet
but noted that their continued detention was no excuse to
continue fighting.
"The United States reiterates its call upon President Salva
Kiir to release the detainees immediately to the custody of (the
East African trading bloc) IGAD so that they can participate in
the political negotiations," Rice said.
U.N. chief Ban echoed Rice's comments, saying he urged Kiir
in a telephone call on Thursday to release all political
detainees. The U.N. Security Council also urged Kiir to release
the detainees and called on Machar to "agree to a cessation of
hostilities without precondition."
U.S. government officials and senators said on Thursday that
hundreds of millions of dollars in support to South Sudan's
government could be stopped if the violence
continues.
In 2012 the United States joined the other 14 members of the
U.N. Security Council in threatening sanctions against Sudan and
South Sudan due to a crisis over the disputed oil region Heglig,
though council diplomats said Washington was reluctant at the
time to back measures that would undermine Kiir's government.
U.S. officials said Washington was satisfied then that the
mere threat of U.S. support for sanctions was sufficient. The
Heglig crisis was eventually resolved.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington;
Editing by James Dalgleish and David Gregorio)