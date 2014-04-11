WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry told a senior South Sudan official on Thursday that
the Juba government needed to end the fighting in the African
country, as the State Department brandished the threat of
sanctions.
In a meeting with South Sudan's minister of the office of
president, Awan Riak, Kerry said: "We will not stand by while
the hopes of a nation are held hostage to short-sighted and
destructive actors."
In a statement about the meeting, the State Department
pointedly noted that President Barack Obama last week authorized
possible targeted sanctions against those committing human
rights abuses in South Sudan or undermining democracy and
obstructing the peace process.
A civil war in South Sudan between the government and rebels
has created a humanitarian crisis in the country, which declared
independence from Sudan in 2011 but has since been plagued by
disorder.
Thousands of people have been killed and more than 1 million
people have been displaced since fighting erupted in
mid-December, triggered by a power struggle between the
government of President Salva Kiir and rebels led by former Vice
President Riek Machar. The conflict has also disrupted oil
output, which provides a hefty portion of the government's
revenue.
The failure of peace talks so far has frustrated Western
backers of the world's youngest country, who are pressing both
sides to lay down their weapons.
Relief agencies have expressed concern about access to aid
because of the warring parties' suspicions of U.N. relief
efforts.
The State Department said Kerry noted "his grave concern"
about the situation and urged the government "immediately to
stop the fighting, provide full humanitarian access, and cease
harassment and threats against the U.N. mission."
Kerry called on the country's leaders "to prioritize the
interests of the South Sudanese people over their own personal
or ethnic interests."
(Reporting by Peter Cooney and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)