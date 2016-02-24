WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Wednesday that South Sudan's president, Salva
Kiir, and his rival Riek Machar, would face individual sanctions
if they do not deliver on a peace deal.
"We're very serious about that," Kerry told a House of
Representatives subcommittee hearing on the State Department's
budget. "This is a critical moment for South Sudan's survival
and it's important for people who hold themselves up to be
leaders to actually lead," he said.
Both sides in the South Sudanese conflict, under pressure
from Washington, the United Nations and other powers, signed an
initial peace deal in August and agreed to share out ministerial
positions in January. But that deal has broken down repeatedly.
