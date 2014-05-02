UPDATE 2-Somali pirates suspected of hijacking ship after long layoff, expert says
* If confirmed, would be first such commercial hijack since 2012
JUBA May 2 South Sudan's president is committed to taking measures to end more than four months of conflict in Africa's newest country, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in Juba after meeting Salva Kiir.
Kerry also said Kiir was willing to travel to neighbouring Ethiopia, where peace talks are being held, possibly next week. Washington's top diplomat said this would "hopefully" involve a meeting with rebel leader Riek Machar. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Richard Lough)
* If confirmed, would be first such commercial hijack since 2012
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow began blanketing northeastern United States on Tuesday as a winter storm packing blizzard conditions rolled into the region, prompting public officials to ask people to stay home while airlines grounded flights and schools canceled classes.
* Jan-Feb natgas output unchanged yr/yr (Adds analyst comment on flat natgas output)