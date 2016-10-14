JUBA Oct 14 Fighting in South Sudan killed at
least 60 people this week, the military said on Friday, stoking
fears the region could plunge back into full-scale war.
Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang accused the rebels of "burning
civilians, maiming women and child abductions and setting ablaze
properties."
Armed men loyal to former Vice President Riek Machar killed
11 government soldiers and 28 civilians from Saturday to
Thursday, Koang said in a press statement. Twenty-one rebels
were also killed, he said.
A spokesman for the rebels was not immediately available for
comment.
South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, sank into civil
war in 2013 after President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, sacked
Machar, a Nuer, from his position as vice president. Subsequent
fighting often followed ethnic lines and human rights groups say
both sides targeted civilians.
A peace pact in 2015 ostensibly ended the fighting but has
frequently been violated. Major clashes broke out again in July.
Machar fled the country and is seeking medical treatment in
South Africa. He has been replaced as vice
president by General Taban Deng Gai.
The government wants the international community to
designate the rebels as terrorists and take punitive measures
against them.
Koang said that could include "travel bans, asset freeze and
extradition to ICC of key players including ... Riek Machar."
The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) tries
suspects accused of war crimes and genocide.
On Monday, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan
(UNMISS) said it had received reports of horrific attacks on
civilians, including some who were burned to death, and urged
both sides to control their forces.
