By Carl Odera
| JUBA, July 20
JUBA, July 20 South Sudanese rebels and
government soldiers clashed in the northern town of Nasir on
Sunday, adding to fears that a shaky ceasefire agreement signed
in May could totally collapse.
Rebel spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said troops loyal to Riek
Machar, South Sudan's former vice president, launched an assault
on the government-held town and "at dawn liberated Nasir".
South Sudan army spokesman Philip Aguer confirmed there was
fighting but said the rebels were not in full control of Nasir,
a small town 30 km from the Ethiopian border in the oil-rich
Upper Nile State.
"The rebels have been shelling Nasir since last night and
this morning at 6am they launched a ground attack," Aguer told
Reuters. "There is still fighting in Nasir but the rebels don't
control Nasir."
Nasir has changed hands several times since fighting broke
out in the capital Juba between soldiers loyal to President
Salva Kiir and troops backing Machar in mid-December, quickly
spreading across the country.
The violence, triggered by a power struggle between the two
men, has often followed ethnic faultlines, pitting Kiir's Dinka
against Machar's Nuer.
European Union and the United States have sanctioned
commanders from both sides for violating the first ceasefire
that was signed in January but swiftly crumbled.
Fighting in Nasir follows last week's skirmishes between
rebels and government troops in Unity State, an oil-rich region
where the violence has forced complete shutdown in production.
The attack on Nasir is the biggest threat so far to the
shaky ceasefire signed by Machar and Kiir on May 9. Both sides
have repeatedly accused each other of violations.
"This morning's attack by the rebels of Riek Machar might
put the ceasefire to an end," Aguer added.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than a
million forced to flee their homes since December, prompting
U.N. warnings of a famine in some parts of the country, which
declared independence from Sudan in 2011.
Oil output, South Sudan's economic lifeline, has been cut by
a third to about 165,000 barrels per day since fighting began.
(Additional reporting and writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)