By Aaron Maasho and Katie Migiro
ADDIS ABABA/JUBA Feb 2 South Sudanese President
Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed another
ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging them closer to a final
deal to end a 15-month conflict that has ravaged the world's
newest country, mediators said.
Information Minister Michael Makuei, a member of Kiir's
negotiating team, said the men had agreed in principle to the
creation of a second vice presidenial post as part of a larger
power-sharing deal, and hoped to reach a final accord by the end
of March.
But he said there was still disagreement on whether the two
vice presidents would have equal status.
More than 10,000 people have been killed, more than 1.5
million people have been driven from their homes and many in the
oil-producing nation of about 11 million people are struggling
to find enough to eat.
The conflict erupted in December 2013, two and a half years
after independence. As part of the deal, the warring sides have
agreed to abide by a ceasefire deal signed in January 2014 that
has been frequently violated.
According to the latest roadmap, talks will resume on Feb.
19 and be completed by March 5, with the goal of a transitional
govrenment taking effect by April, Makuei said.
The two sides need a transitional government in place by
July, when Kiir's presidential term runs out.
The rebels, however, have said many more details need to be
ironed out before the deal can be labelled a "power-sharing"
agreement.
After signing the latest deal, Machar said the two sides
would hold more discussions on the functions of the provisional
government.
Few other details were revealed after frantic late-night
talks. Regional diplomats had warned the warring sides that
failure to come up with a new deal could see sanctions imposed
on them.
The African Union (AU) launched an inquiry into rights
violations and other issues related to conflict a year ago, but
the final report has been put aside "to advance the peace
process," said Olusegun Obasanjo, the former Nigerian president
who led the inquiry.
Rights groups have said both factions have been responsible
for ethnic killings and other abuses, driving the nation to the
brink of famine. The fighting has largely pitted Kiir's Dinka
ethnic group against Machar's Nuer group.
