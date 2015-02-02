ADDIS ABABA Feb 2 South Sudanese President
Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed another
ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging them closer to a final
deal to end a 15-month conflict that has ravaged the world's
newest country, mediators said.
African diplomatic sources said the agreement, which has not
been made public, sets out how the two leaders would share power
once they formed an interim government. It is proposed Kiir
would remain president while Machar would become vice president.
The warring sides also agreed to abide by a ceasefire deal
signed in January 2014 but frequently violated.
The rebels, however, said many more details need to be
ironed out before the deal can be labelled a "power-sharing"
agreement.
After signing the latest agreement, Machar said the two
sides would hold more discussions on the functions of the
provisional government.
Few other details were revealed after frantic late-night
talks. Regional diplomats had warned the warring sides that
failure to come up with a new deal could see sanctions imposed
on them.
The conflict in Africa's newest nation and one of its
poorest erupted in December 2013 and has rumbled on since then
despite several commitments by Kiir and Machar to halt the
violence.
More than 10,000 people have been killed, about 1.5 million
people have been driven from their homes and many in the
oil-producing nation of about 11 million people are struggling
to find enough food to eat.
Seyoum Mesfin, chief mediator of the East African IGAD bloc,
said the two leaders had agreed to resume talks on Feb. 20.
"(Those talks) would be final and that would lead them into
concluding a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis in South
Sudan," Mesfin told reporters minutes before Kiir and Machar
signed the latest peace deal.
Several previous peace deals and ceasefires that accompanied
the agreements were swiftly broken.
The two sides need a transitional government in place by
July, when Kiir's presidential term runs out.
Rights groups have said both factions have been responsible
for ethnic killings and other abuses, driving the nation to the
brink of famine. The fighting has largely pitted Kiir's Dinka
ethnic group against Machar's Nuer group.
