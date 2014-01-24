GENEVA Jan 24 The United Nations World Food Programme estimates that it may have lost more than 3,700 tonnes of food in looting in South Sudan, enough to feed 220,000 people for a month, WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs said on Friday.

WFP's warehouses in Malakal had been almost entirely emptied, she told a regular U.N. briefing in Geneva. The agency was working to recover lost stocks wherever possible and trying to protect remaining stocks, she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mike Collett-White)