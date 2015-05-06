May 5 Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union 550, the union that represents its 250 dispatchers who help oversee flight operations.

The tentative deal provides "adjusted wage-scale increases" and would extend the dispatchers' contract for four years, the company said in a statement. A majority of dispatchers must vote in favor of the contract in order to enact it, with a vote likely to occur before the end of May, company spokesman Bob Hughes said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)