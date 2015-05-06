PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 5 Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Transport Workers Union 550, the union that represents its 250 dispatchers who help oversee flight operations.
The tentative deal provides "adjusted wage-scale increases" and would extend the dispatchers' contract for four years, the company said in a statement. A majority of dispatchers must vote in favor of the contract in order to enact it, with a vote likely to occur before the end of May, company spokesman Bob Hughes said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Spot LNG supplies could rise on Train Three startup -traders (Adds details on Train 2 outage, trader comments)