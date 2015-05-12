May 12 The pilots union at Southwest Airlines Co
on Tuesday announced staffing and funding for a
committee to prepare pilots and the flying public for a walkout,
in case it cannot reach a contract deal with management in
coming months.
The new strike preparedness committee will work with outside
consultants and others in the union, the Southwest Airlines
Pilots' Association said in a news release.
The low-cost carrier has been in federally mediated talks
with pilots since November, and negotiations began more than
three years ago, the union said.
"While a strike is certainly not in either side's best
interest ... (we are) doing our due diligence to prepare our
pilots and passengers for the next steps in this federal
mediation process should we not be able to reach a deal," union
President Paul Jackson said in the release.
Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)