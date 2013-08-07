Aug 6 Federal investigators said on Tuesday that
the two pilots of a Southwest Airlines Co jet that
crash-landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport in July exchanged
control of the plane shortly before landing.
The Boeing Co 737 plane was less than 400 feet (122
meters) off the ground when the pilots switched duties, with the
captain taking the controls and the first officer monitoring the
instruments, the National Transportation Safety Board said in an
update on the July 22 crash.
It was the captain's first landing at LaGuardia, the NTSB
said.
The plane touched down on its front landing gear which is
not designed to take such weight, according to industry experts.
The gear collapsed and the plane slid on it belly for 19
seconds. Nine people received minor injuries.
NTSB spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the agency would
investigate why the pilots changed roles so close to the ground.
She said it was too soon to tell if the change was a factor in
the crash.
"It's not unusual but we don't know enough about it yet to
make a determination as to whether or not this particular one
was unusual," Nantel said.
Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said the airline's pilot
training manual included procedures for change of control, and
that the company was working with the NTSB to understand whether
the switch was a factor in the accident.
The pilots are on required administrative leave during the
investigation, he said. The captain is a 12-year employee with
Southwest, with six years as captain and more than 12,000 flight
hours, including more than 7,900 hours in a 737.
The first officer has logged 18 months with the airline and
has about 5,200 flight hours, including about 1,100 hours in
737s, but with none of the hours as pilot-in-command, the NTSB
said.
The NTSB said it had not found any "mechanical anomalies or
malfunctions" in the plane, a 13-year-old Boeing 737-700 that
Southwest said was last serviced on July 18.