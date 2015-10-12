Oct 12 Southwest Airlines Co expects its technical systems to perform "normally" Monday after glitches led to some 500 delays Sunday, a spokesman said in a statement.

The U.S. budget airline had reported problems that prevented some customers from checking in online for flights and had an impact on the process for booking new travel. Southwest still is working on Monday to deliver some customers' checked luggage and to re-book displaced travelers, the statement said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York, Editing by W Simon)