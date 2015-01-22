Jan 22 Southwest Airlines has closed
fuel hedges so it is "essentially unhedged" for 2015, Chief
Executive Officer Gary Kelly said on Thursday during the
company's quarterly earnings call.
The largest U.S. carrier by domestic traffic expects to
participate in 90 percent of the decline in oil prices this
quarter, paying around $1.90 per gallon of jet fuel, Chief
Financial Officer Tammy Romo added during the call. Southwest
paid $2.62 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Southwest estimates it will save $1.7 billion more in 2015
than in 2014 thanks to the oil glut, which includes an average
20 cent bump in its fuel price in part from costs related to
closing its hedges, according to Romo.
The company still has hedge positions in place for 2016 and
2017, Kelly said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)