SHANGHAI Aug 16 Southwest Securities
, a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, has agreed to
acquire rival Guodu Securities in a $1.7 billion share swap deal
that could trigger a fresh wave of consolidation in China's
fragmented and competitive brokerage industry.
Southwest Securities's purchase of Guodu, the first such
acquisition by a Chinese listed brokerage, would boost the
company's size, business scope and industry ranking, enabling it
to better compete with bigger rivals such Citic Securities
and Haitong .
"Bigger securities companies have an upper hand in expanding
networks, win underwriting businesses and conduct innovations,"
Southwest Securities said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock
Exchange. "The industry will see more consolidation going
forward."
China is encouraging mergers and acquisitions in its
brokerage industry which has more than 100 players and under
increasing competitive pressure from western rivals such as
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which have set up
China investment banking ventures.
Southwest Securities ranks No. 23 in terms of total assets
in an industry where the top 10 players generate more than half
of total industry profit.
Southwest Securities will sell additional shares to Guodu at
11.33 yuan apiece, and will absorb all of Guodu's assets, valued
at 11 billion yuan ($1.7 billion) through a share swap.
The acquisition would help Southwest Securities boost its
brokerage networks, expand to more cities and obtain a futures
brokerage license.
($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong)