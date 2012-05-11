Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 10 Southwest Airlines said its online check-in system was back up and running after it suffered an outage earlier on Thursday. No flights were canceled during the outage.
The problem forced the discount carrier to manually check in travelers at airports for a period during the afternoon. Southwest spokeswoman Ashley Dillon said the "system glitch" disabled online check-in and check-in at airport kiosks.
"It didn't cause too much of a disruption to our operation," Dillon added. Southwest operates more than 3,000 flights a day. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Michael Perry)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
