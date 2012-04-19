* Q1 loss excluding items 2 cents vs estimate loss 5 cents
* AMR, Alaska also pinched by fuel
* Southwest shares up 3 pct
(Adds CEO comment)
By Karen Jacobs
April 19 Southwest Airlines Co reported
a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss pinched by high fuel
costs but said demand was steady, sending its shares up more
than 3 percent on Thursday.
The carrier, which acquired discount rival AirTran Holdings
last year, said traffic and booking trends were solid for April
even as oil-related price increases continued pressuring
results.
"Assuming fuel prices stay about where
they are, we don't see some right turn in the economy, I think
we have a good outlook for the balance of 2012," Chief Executive
Gary Kelly said during a conference call.
U.S. crude prices were trading at about $102 a barrel
on Thursday; they peaked at $110 in March.
"Fuel has been behaving itself a little bit lately, (but) I
wouldn't count on that long-term going into the summer season,"
said Ray Neidl, an airline analyst with Maxim Group. "But demand
remains strong."
U.S. airlines have merged, trimmed money-losing routes and
raised ticket prices to return to stability after the 2008-2009
downturn. Rebounding corporate travel has also helped the
industry, but rising fuel prices are always a threat.
Southwest said it expects fuel costs including taxes to be
in the $3.40- to $3.45-a-gallon range for the current second
quarter, compared with $3.44 a gallon in the first quarter.
Fuel also squeezed Alaska Air Group, which reported
a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday. American Airlines
parent AMR Corp, which is operating under Chapter 11
protection, posted a wider quarterly loss, citing fuel and heavy
expenses tied to its reorganization. The first quarter is
typically the weakest period for U.S. airlines.
Southwest enjoyed a major cost advantage over bigger
competitors for many years, but that edge has narrowed as its
labor costs have risen in recent years as big rivals
restructured in bankruptcy.
Underscoring that point, CEO Kelly said on Thursday he
expects AMR to lower its costs and get its finances in order as
it operates under Chapter 11.
"We're simply preparing ourselves to have more formidable
competition in the future," with initiatives to get costs down,
become more fuel efficient and enhance the Southwest brand,
Kelly told analysts. "And we intend to win."
Southwest's net income was $98 million, or 13 cents a share,
in the first quarter, compared with $5 million, or a penny a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Southwest had a loss of 2 cents per share.
On that basis, analysts had expected a loss of 5 cents a share
on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 29 percent to about $4 billion helped by a 5
percent increase in the average passenger fare. Operating
expenses rose 27 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 45.5
percent.
"Besides the fuel situation ... there's probably still some
indigestion problems regarding the integration of AirTran that
should clear itself up over the next 12 months," said Maxim
Group's Neidl.
Buying new, more fuel-efficient planes is a key plank in
projects Southwest has planned to foster growth and reduce
operating costs. Southwest in March began taking delivery of
bigger Boeing Co 737 planes, and will be the first
customer for the Boeing 737 MAX, the newest version of the
narrowbody that is expected to come to market by 2017.
Southwest's shares were up 3.5 percent to $8.17 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Other airlines gained,
with industry leader United Continental rising 3.2
percent to $23.43, Delta Air Lines up about 3.2 percent
to $10.87 and US Airways Group up 12.4 percent at $9.22.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and
Maureen Bavdek)