Nov 7 A U.S. judge on Thursday gave Southwest
Airlines permission to file a brief asking that US
Airways Group and American Airlines be
required to give up take-off and landing slots at key U.S.
airports should they merge.
Southwest has expressed interest in acquiring rights at New
York's LaGuardia and Reagan National Airport near Washington
that could become available if the merger goes ahead.
In a statement, the Dallas-based carrier said its filing
would explain the benefits it could offer consumers should it be
allowed to expand at those airports. The judge hearing the case
said the brief must be filed no later than Nov. 15.
The Justice Department filed a suit in August to block the
merger between American Airlines. U.S. Airways and Attorney
General Eric Holder said this week the government wanted the
carriers to shed slots at Reagan National and other "key" U.S.
airports.
Holder said he hoped to reach an agreement settling the
matter before a federal trial is due to start Nov. 25.
American and US Airways declined to comment on Thursday.
US Airways told its shareholders in July that Southwest and
JetBlue Airways were pushing hard to influence
regulators to require it and American to shed slots in the
merger that would form the world's biggest carrier.
.
JetBlue told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in
September that a merged American and US Airways should not have
a share of slots at Reagan National that exceeds US Airways'
current standalone share, which is about 55 percent
.
Other U.S. carriers have cited potential benefits from the
merger. Allegiant Travel, a Las Vegas-based low-cost
carrier that serves leisure destinations, said on Thursday it
would consider opportunities to acquire airport slots that might
open up as a result of the merger.
"We would certainly consider any and all opportunities,
however, ultimately economics are a significant consideration
for us in any market," Allegiant spokeswoman Jessica Wheeler
said in an email.
"We anticipate that the merger would create a healthy
network carrier that would focus on the needs of business and
international travelers, opening up growth opportunities in U.S.
leisure markets for leisure-focused carriers such as Allegiant,"
Wheeler said.