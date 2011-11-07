BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* Move advances integration after May acquisition
* Shares off 1.3 percent
Nov 7 Pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and AirTran Airways approved an agreement combining their seniority lists, clearing a hurdle as Southwest looks to fully integrate AirTran into its operations after acquiring it earlier this year.
Pilots from Southwest, represented by the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, and those from AirTran, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, both approved the pact by more than 83 percent.
A pilot's position on the seniority list can determine factors such as earnings, city base and days worked.
There are more than 6,000 Southwest pilots and 1,700 AirTran pilots. AirTran pilots will spend the next three years transitioning to Southwest operations.
Southwest closed the purchase of AirTran in May, positioning itself to challenge bigger rivals in key U.S. East Coast markets such as Atlanta.
Shares of Southwest closed 1.3 percent lower at $8.42 on Monday. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.