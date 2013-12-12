PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Southwest Airlines plans to announce a schedule for international service under the Southwest brand next year, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said on Thursday.
Service outside the United States "will be a first in our 43-year history," Kelly said at the Wings Club in New York during a meeting that was broadcast over the Internet.
Southwest presently offers flights to Mexico and the Caribbean through AirTran, which it acquired in 2011. The carrier is overhauling its reservations system so it can process international bookings.
With a view to expanding service in the coming years, Southwest is investing more than $100 million to upgrade Houston's William Hobby Airport. It is installing new gates and a customs facility as it looks to add flights to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America in 2015.
Additionally, restrictions on non-stop flights Southwest can operate from its base at Love Field in Dallas will be lifted next year when the Wright Amendment - federal legislation introduced in the 1970s to govern traffic - expires.
"We have some wonderful opportunities to bring more competition and lower fares where we don't currently serve markets," said Kelly.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, March 9 Starbucks Corp's vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.