* AirTran to seek approval for new Mexico routes
* AirTran to halt operations at some U.S. airports in '12
Nov 13 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) plans to
offer more international service next year through its AirTran
subsidiary, an executive said on Sunday.
AirTran will seek government approval to expand
international service with four new nonstop routes to Mexico in
summer 2012. The planned routes are San Antonio, Texas, to
Mexico City and Cancun starting in May 2012; and Orange County,
California, to Cabo San Lucas and Mexico City beginning in
June.
"I think this is the first of several announcements of new
international service," Bob Jordan, Southwest chief commercial
officer and AirTran Airways president, said on a phone briefing
with reporters. He declined to comment on other new
international cities the carrier was considering.
"We would not be doing this (new international service) if
the financial opportunity didn't look really promising," Jordan
added.
AirTran currently offers international flights to
destinations such as Aruba, Bermuda and the Bahamas. The
carrier does not currently serve Orange County, California.
Southwest acquired AirTran earlier this year, gaining
access to U.S. markets it did not previously do business in
such as Atlanta.
Last week, Southwest said AirTran would halt operations
next year at U.S. airports in Knoxville, Tennessee; Miami
International; Central Illinois Regional
Airport/Bloomington/Normal, Illinois; Charleston's Yeager
Airport in West Virginia; and Dulles International near
Washington, D.C. Southwest operations at Dulles will continue
unaffected.
AirTran cited high fuel prices in announcing the closures
and said affected workers will have opportunities to move
elsewhere in the company.
"These flights in these cities just don't make sense for
AirTran any longer," Jordan said.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Bernard Orr)