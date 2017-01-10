Jan 10 Southwest Airlines Co the No. 4
U.S. airline by passenger traffic, on Tuesday appointed Thomas
Nealon as president.
Nealon, most recently the company's executive vice president
of strategy & innovation, will now be responsible for
departments such as finance and corporate delivery, Southwest
said.
The company also named 23-year Southwest veteran Michael Van
de Ven as chief operating officer.
Chief Executive Gary Kelly, 61, said the changes are a part
of the company's ongoing succession planning process.
Both Nealon and Van de Ven will report to Kelly and their
appointments are effective immediately.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)