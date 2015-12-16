NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec 15 A Southwest Airlines plane rolled off a taxiway and got stuck in the grass after landing at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday evening, and three people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Southwest Airlines Co said Flight 31 from Houston Hobby Airport was approaching the gate with 133 passengers and five crew members aboard when it left the taxiway. All were safely evacuated from the airplane and transported to the terminal, Southwest said.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas said.

The plane was a Boeing 737 jet, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement.

The FAA is investigating, Bergen said. (Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Leslie Adler)