(Adds numbers of people injured, released from hospital)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec 16 A Southwest Airlines
plane rolled off a taxiway and got stuck in the grass after
landing at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday evening,
and eight people were hospitalized with injuries, officials
said.
Southwest Airlines Co said Flight 31 from Houston
Hobby Airport was approaching the gate with 133 passengers and
five crew members aboard when it left the taxiway. All were
safely evacuated from the airplane and transported to the
terminal, Southwest said.
The airline said it did not have detailed information on the
injuries suffered by the eight passengers, although three had
been evaluated at a local hospital and released.
The plane was a Boeing 737 jet, Federal Aviation
Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in a statement.
The FAA is investigating, Bergen said.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville and David Bailey in
Minneapolis, editing by Leslie Adler and Louise Heavens)