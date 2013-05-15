BRIEF-Wells Fargo commits $60 bln to create at least 250,000 African American homeowners by 2027
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
May 15 Southwest Airlines Co on Wednesday announced a boost in its dividend and its share repurchase program and said it is changing some plane orders and deliveries.
The discounter said its board boosted the quarterly dividend to 4 cents a share from 1 cent a share, to begin with the payment on June 26 to shareholders of record on June 5.
The company said its share buyback authorization was increased to $1.5 billion from $1 billion.
Southwest also said it plans to buy 10 pre-owned 737-700s airplanes to be delivered in 2014 and 2015, and it made changes to some existing aircraft orders. The carrier said it would be the first customer to take the 7 series of Boeing's upcoming 737 MAX plane in 2019. Southwest has an all-Boeing fleet.
* Announced $60 billion lending commitment to create at least 250,000 african american homeowners by 2027 Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Shares of Chinese express delivery firm SF Holding shot up 10 percent on Tuesday, after it announced strong profit growth and completed a backdoor listing last week, ranking owner Wang Wei fourth among the country's richest individuals.
AVALON, Feb 28 The overall reliability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets is being pulled down by initial versions of the aircraft which do not perform as well as more recently delivered jets, the Pentagon's head of the F-35 programme said on Tuesday.