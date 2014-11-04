(Adds company comment in paragraph 4)
Nov 4 The U.S. government is suing Southwest
Airlines Co to recover a fine levied on the carrier
following an earlier investigation that showed the company did
not comply with regulations related to repairs on Boeing
737 jetliners.
The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department in the district
court of Washington, seeks to enforce a $12 million civil
penalty proposed by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) in
July.
The FAA investigated 44 Southwest-operated Boeing 737
aircraft serviced by Aviation Technical Services Inc, an
aircraft repair firm, between 2006 and 2009 and found that they
were improperly maintained, according to court documents filed
on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1uoSLmI)
"We dispute the FAA's allegations and look forward to the
opportunity to vigorously defend Southwest's record in a court
of law," Southwest spokesman Chris Mainz said in an email to
Reuters.
Southwest has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit, according
to the court documents.
The case is in Re: United States of America v. Southwest
Airlines Co, U.S. District Court for the Western District of
Washington, No. 14-01693.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)