By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 21 Last month's move by the U.S.
commodities regulator to let Southwest Airlines Co keep
its multibillion-dollar oil trades secret for 15 days offered
the world's biggest low-cost carrier a break it has been seeking
for three years.
However, the decision to grant the airline an exemption from
rules calling for greater derivatives transparency raised
concerns about its market impact and sparked a debate among
regulators, according to people familiar with the approval
process.
All other swap trades except Southwest's must be reported
"as soon as technologically practicable."
The Dallas-based airline has argued that its deals are so
specific that immediate disclosure could cause the market to
move against it, adding tens of millions of dollars to its
costs.
For years, that argument was not enough to sway the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and its former chairman,
Gary Gensler. One concern was that granting an exemption to just
one company is unusual and could hurt others in a similar
position.
Also, the waiver could set a precedent that would encourage
others to seek similar special treatment, restoring a veil over
bigger parts of derivative markets.
The agency is already looking into problems the Mexican
government is facing in its vast oil hedging program after news
organizations, including Reuters, reported on the country's
trades using publicly available swaps trading data, said one
person familiar with the agency's procedures.
A CFTC spokesman said Tim Massad, Gensler's successor, had
issued the waiver to Southwest after his staff had done proper
analysis to confirm the company's claims, and the relief was a
lot narrower than what the company had originally requested.
But the person familiar with the approval process said the
decision caused "a big stink" within the agency.
When Southwest talked to the Commission in 2012 and in 2013,
"they couldn't prove their case," the source said. Barring new
evidence or a further appeal, Southwest's plea appeared to reach
a dead end more than a year ago.
The company had another shot at an exemption when Gensler
left this year. It made its case to then-interim Chairman Mark
Wetjen, who told the staff to start another study but doubted
that a waiver was warranted, said a second source familiar with
the CFTC's thinking.
Only after Massad's arrival in June did things start moving.
It is unclear what led to his decision to grant the waiver.
LOBBY GROUP
Even those who see merits in granting a waiver have taken
issue with the decision to give it to just one company. While
the agency frequently issues exemptions from its rules, they
generally apply to a wider industry or class of participants, or
address a problem specific to one company.
"I'm surprised that they didn't apply it across the market,"
another person familiar with the situation said.
With its low-cost tickets and clever marketing, Southwest
has wide popular appeal. It says it has been on Fortune
magazine's list of most-admired companies in the world for 20
consecutive years, and many on Capitol Hill support it.
Southwest hired Delta Strategy Group, a Washington lobbying
firm replete with former CFTC staffers to make its case in
Congress. Since it started its campaign, the House has passed
two bills that would write the waiver into law, although it is
far from certain that they would win approval in the new
Congress.
"I SEE YOU"
Rodney Davis, a Republican member of the House of
Representatives from Illinois, who introduced one of these
bills, welcomed the CFTC's waiver.
"It's a good first step to help a company out," Davis told
Reuters. "The rule was not initially designed to impact
companies like Southwest."
Southwest's hedging program, among the largest and
longest-running in the industry, is best known for sparing the
airline the pain when oil surged to nearly $150 a barrel in
2008.
While other carriers' energy bills soared, Southwest was
buying its jet fuel at half-price because of swaps and options
positions it had locked in.
But the size and frequency of its trades in long-term oil
contracts allow a small group of dealers at banks to figure out
Southwest's positions by crunching the public data, even though
the transactions are anonymous, the company says.
The airline "began to get phone calls from other
participants in the market saying: 'I see you guys are out there
trading,'" Southwest Treasurer Chris Monroe told Reuters.
That meant Southwest had to pay higher prices after the
transparency rules came into force in 2012.
Monroe told a Senate committee last year that reporting the
trades would add $60 million to Southwest's $6 billion annual
fuel bill.
Shedding light on derivative markets that were at the
epicenter of the financial crisis is a core goal of the
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform, but non-banks are complaining
they sometimes end up as unintended victims.
Yet critics say the waiver allows Southwest to operate in
secret, a privilege others do not have. Another concern is that
no single player should be so dominant that its trades alone can
move prices.
The CFTC's action "looks anomalous and seems to warrant an
expanded explanation," said Bart Chilton, a former Democratic
commissioner who left the agency in March.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and
Lisa Von Ahn)