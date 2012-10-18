* Adjusted 3rd-qtr profit 13 cents vs Street view 12 cents
* Average fares down as demand weakened at end of quarter
* Shares up 1.5 pct
Oct 18 Rising costs and limited growth kept
quarterly profit under pressure at Southwest Airlines,
but the carrier said revenue trends looked to be improving after
September weakness.
Excluding one-time items, third-quarter profit beat
analysts' average forecast but was down from a year earlier, the
airline reported on Thursday.
Dallas-based Southwest said passenger revenue per available
seat mile, a key measure of pricing power, was trending about 4
percent stronger in October compared with a year earlier. Still,
it said it needs to control costs more aggressively in the wake
of high fuel prices.
Many U.S. airlines posted weaker passenger revenue per
available seat mile, or unit revenue, for September as summer
travel neared an end. At Southwest, overall third-quarter
revenue was flat and average ticket prices edged down.
"Based on the (Southwest) numbers so far in October, that's
a really good bounceback," said Fred Lowrance, an airline
analyst with Avondale Partners. "Maybe that September softness
was just a temporary thing."
Southwest said third-quarter net income was $16 million, or
2 cents a share, compared with a loss of $140 million, or 18
cents a share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included one-time charges of $81 million
tied to fuel contracts and other items. Excluding those charges,
profit was 13 cents a share, a penny above analysts' average
forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Year-earlier
adjusted profit was 15 cents a share.
In the 2011 third quarter, Southwest recorded $227 million
in writedowns tied to the way it accounts for the value of its
hedges, or contracts intended to blunt the impact of sharp rises
in fuel prices.
Third-quarter revenue was flat at $4.3 billion, a bit softer
than analysts expected. Unit revenue rose 1 percent, compared
with a jump of 6 percent a year earlier.
Chief Executive Gary Kelly told CNBC-TV that while consumer
spending held up, air fares bought mainly by business passengers
softened in the third quarter. Southwest's average fare in the
period eased to $142.86 from $143.03.
"Business travelers were there, but it felt like we needed a
little bit more of aggressive pricing to entice them," Kelly
said.
Southwest, the traditional discounter, acquired AirTran last
year, gaining entry to big U.S. markets such as Atlanta. As the
carrier looks to expand international flights, it faces pressure
to lower expenses to maintain its dwindling cost advantage
against U.S. rivals that have restructured.
"Not only are there macroeconomic challenges with the weak
economy, but there's micro-company challenges related to the
integration of AirTran and re-doing their model," said Ray
Neidl, an aerospace analyst with Maxim Group.
In the third quarter, operating expenses rose 4.2 percent
even as fuel and oil costs fell 3.7 percent. Costs for
maintenance materials and repairs rose 10 percent, and expenses
tied to salaries and wages grew nearly 4 percent.
Lowrance said Southwest's biggest cost struggle is likely to
be with salaries, and he expects the carrier to push its workers
to increase efficiency. Nearly 90 percent of Southwest workers
are represented by unions.
"Its pilots and flight attendants have some of, if not the
highest pay rates in the industry," Lowrance said. "Just the way
they go about doing business is going to put pressure on that
labor line."
Southwest shares were up 1.5 percent to $9.08 at midday, as
other major airlines moved higher. US Airways was up 2.4 percent
at $11.90 and United Continental rose 0.6 percent to $20.75.