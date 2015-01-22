Jan 22 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday
reported profit that beat analysts' expectations and projected
significant savings from the cascading cost of fuel.
The largest U.S. airline by domestic traffic said its profit
was $190 million last quarter, which fell short of its quarterly
income of $212 million in the same period in 2013.
Yet the airline earned 59 cents per diluted share, excluding
$214 million in special items, which exceeded analysts' average
estimate of $0.55 cents per diluted share also excluding these
charges, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We have been very pleased with the overall performance of
our markets under development, most notably Dallas Love Field,
New York LaGuardia, and Reagan National," Chief Executive
Officer Gary Kelly said in the earnings release.
The low-cost carrier completed a rapid round of expansion in
2014, introducing its first international flights last year as
well as new routes from Dallas Love Field, an airport from which
its flying was limited by statute until October 2014. While
Southwest expects fewer milestones this year, it anticipates
enormous savings from the oil glut, which has pushed global
barrel prices down by more than 57 percent since June.
Southwest projected its fuel costs for the first quarter to
be about $1.90 per gallon, which it says would amount to half a
billion dollars in savings year-over-year. The airline paid on
average $2.62 per gallon for fuel last quarter.
It also said it expects unit costs to decrease by one to two
percent in the first quarter, excluding fuel, profit-sharing and
special items.
"Their costs overall are coming in a lot better," CRT
Capital Group analyst Michael Derchin said, explaining that the
phasing out of AirTran flights in December made Southwest more
efficient. The two companies merged in 2011.
Southwest said it expects its passenger revenues in the
first quarter to grow in line with its expected six percent
increase in capacity year-over-year.
Company shares rose about 4.92 percent to trade at $43.89.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)