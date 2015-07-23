July 23 Southwest Airlines Co on
Thursday reported second-quarter earnings per share slightly
above analysts' expectations but forecast that unit revenue will
inch down in the third quarter as its capacity grows.
The Dallas-based airline grew its profit 31 percent to earn
$608 million last quarter. It earned $691 million on an adjusted
basis, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to analysts' average
estimate of $1.02 per diluted share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said it expects passenger revenue per available seat
mile, which measures sales relative to the capacity and distance
of flights, to fall 1 percent in the third quarter.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)