Jan 21 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday
reported a fourth-quarter profit in line with analysts'
expectations and said it expected first-quarter operating unit
revenue to be unchanged from a year earlier.
The U.S. budget airline said it had earned $536 million in
the fourth quarter.
Excluding special items, earnings rose 46 percent to $591
million, or 90 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average
expected 90 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Southwest said its revenue as measured against flight
capacity in the first quarter would be "in line" with a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)