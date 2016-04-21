BRIEF-C&J Energy Services priced public offering of 7 mln shares of its common stock at a price to public of $32.50/shr
* C&J Energy Services announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said it expects unit revenue to rise "modestly" in the second quarter.
The U.S. budget carrier earned $511 million in the first quarter. On an adjusted basis, profit grew 26 percent to $567 million, or 88 cents per diluted share. Analysts on average estimated Southwest would earn about $543 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Jason Neely)
* Baker Hughes Inc - average U.S. Rig count for march 2017 was 789, up 45 from 744 counted in February 2017
* Says it entered into a multitarget discovery and optimization collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, inc, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson , on April 7