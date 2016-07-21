BRIEF-Inventergy Global Co's Unit entered into definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp
* Co's unit has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp
July 21 Southwest Airlines Co's quarterly profit rose 35 percent as fuel costs fell and the budget airline flew fuller planes.
The carrier's net income increased to $820 million, or $1.28 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $608 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Southwest earned $1.19 per share.
Total operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to $5.38 billion.
The results come a day after Southwest halted all flight departures temporarily as it worked to resolve issues impacting multiple technology systems. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Crown castle international corp - commencing a public offering of senior notes due 2027
* The madison Square Garden Company and Lexus announce renewed and expanded signature partnership