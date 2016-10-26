(Corrects last paragraph to say that total operating revenue declined 3.4 pct to $5.14 bln, not 5.14 pct to $5.32 bln)

Oct 26 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 33.6 percent decline in quarterly profit, partly hurt by a technology outage in July.

The company's shares were down 6.7 percent at $39.15 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Net income declined to $388 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $584 million, or 88 cent per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f6S2WL)

Total operating revenue declined 3.4 percent to $5.14 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)