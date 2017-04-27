April 27 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 31.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as operating expenses rose and average fares fell.

The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $351 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $513 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)