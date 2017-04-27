BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Southwest Airlines Co reported a 31.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday as operating expenses rose and average fares fell.
The No. 4 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said its net income fell to $351 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $513 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to $4.88 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing