BRIEF-Deyaar Development board proposes no dividend for 2016
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
Jan 15 Southwest Securities Co Ltd
* Says profit up due to revenues from brokerage and asset management units increased
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 75-90 percent y/y versus net profit of 342.4 million yuan ($56.6 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ger95v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Calls AGM on April 5 to consider board proposal of non-distribution of dividends for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2ncsKcs) Further company coverage:
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* FY net profit HK$ 9,644 million versus HK$13,429 million a year ago