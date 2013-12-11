Dec 11 Southwest Airlines Co plans to
bid aggressively for takeoff and landing rights at Reagan
National Airport near Washington, as it looks to bring more
competition to the nation's capital, a senior company executive
said.
The slots are coming up for sale as American Airlines Group
Inc makes divestitures required under a settlement with
the U.S. Department of Justice that allowed AMR and US Airways
to merge.
"We are very interested in picking up as many DCA (Reagan
National) slots as we can," Robert Jordan, Southwest's executive
vice president and chief commercial officer, said in an
interview at the carrier's Dallas headquarters on Tuesday.
He said Southwest needs a critical mass of slots to have an
effect on fares at the airport. Southwest, which bought AirTran
in 2011, said it currently has 32 slots at Reagan National.
"We need a meaningful number of slots to be able to compete
effectively at Reagan," Jordan said. "We don't need 10; we need
50 or 60 or 70. We're going to be aggressive in terms of
bidding."
American and US Airways agreed to give up 104 takeoff and
landing slots, or 52 pairs, at Reagan National and LaGuardia
airports, along with gates at airports in Chicago, Boston, Los
Angeles, Miami and Dallas. JetBlue Airways Corp has
also expressed interest in acquiring slots at Reagan National.
Jordan said he didn't know when the Reagan National slots
would be sold.
Last week, Southwest agreed to buy 22 of the 34 slots at New
York's LaGuardia Airport that American and US Airways are giving
up under the Justice Department settlement. Virgin America was
also cleared to buy LaGuardia slots.
Jordan said Southwest would use some of the LaGuardia slots
it is acquiring to provide direct flights from Dallas to New
York. He said the carrier would disclose the new flights it
plans to offer from LaGuardia in the near future.
Jordan said Southwest would also like to bid for more gates
at Dallas Love Field, an airport where Southwest is already the
dominant airline.