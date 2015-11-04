(Adds company comment, contract details, context)
Nov 4 Pilots at Southwest Airlines Co
have rejected a tentative contract with the U.S. budget carrier,
their union said on Wednesday.
Some 62 percent of votes were against ratifying the
contract, with 95.1 percent of the union's members voting,
according to a news release from the Southwest Airlines Pilots'
Association.
Talks have dragged on for more than three years, and in
November 2014 the U.S. National Mediation Board stepped in to
oversee negotiations. In May, the union announced staffing and
funding for a committee to prepare pilots for a strike in case a
deal could not be reached.
Union President Paul Jackson said in the release that the
deal included higher pay and some improvements to work rules.
However, he said, "there were new company allowances in this
agreement that our pilots did not find palatable."
In a statement, Southwest said: "We must continue working
(to) reach an agreement that meets the needs of our pilots and
the company."
Southwest also said it expects mediated discussions to
resume in the Spring of 2016.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Alan
Crosby)