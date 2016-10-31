Oct 31 U.S. budget airline Southwest Airlines Co
said on Monday that its flight attendants union voted to
ratify a tentative agreement that the parties had reached in
September.
The agreement includes a ratification bonus and annual wage
rate increases over the life of the contract, the airline said
in a statement.
Southwest Airlines said the new contract would become
amendable on Nov. 1, 2018.
The discussion between Southwest and the union, which
represents more than 14,500 Southwest flight attendants, started
in 2013.
The union had in July 2015 rejected a tentative contract
that would have raised wages, but involved changes in work rules
that many thought were burdensome.
Southwest Airlines' shares were up about 2 percent at their
session highs in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)