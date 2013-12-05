Dec 5 Southwest Airlines Co *In a statement, Southwest says it has acquired 12 takeoff and landing slots at New York's LaGuardia Airport being

divested by American airlines and adds it gained control of 10

slots it currently operates under a lease from AMR - statement * Details of transactions are confidential * Airline plans to start new service at LaGuardia in May 2014 * Southwest says it also looks forward to bidding on slots at Washington's Reagan

National airport that merger partners are required to shed * American Airlines says in a separate statement that divestitures of 34 slots it holds at LaGuardia has been approved by Department of Justice