PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Southwest Airlines Co : * During remarks at Wings Club luncheon in New York monitored via webcast, CEO Gary Kelly says Southwest to announce schedule for international service in
January * Kelly says AirTran international flying will move into Southwest * Southwest will offer longhaul, nonstop flights out of Dallas once
Wright Amendment expires next year, add there will be service between Dallas
and New York * Southwest is not raising fares in response to industry move this week
to raise airfares * CEO Kelly says he personally is not in favor of passengers talking on cellphones in aircraft
cabin
March 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, March 9 Starbucks Corp's vow to hire thousands of refugees after President Donald Trump's first executive order that temporarily banned travel from seven mostly-Muslim nations appears to be hurting customer sentiment of the coffee chain.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.