Dec 12 Southwest Airlines Co : * During remarks at Wings Club luncheon in New York monitored via webcast, CEO Gary Kelly says Southwest to announce schedule for international service in

January * Kelly says AirTran international flying will move into Southwest * Southwest will offer longhaul, nonstop flights out of Dallas once

Wright Amendment expires next year, add there will be service between Dallas

and New York * Southwest is not raising fares in response to industry move this week

to raise airfares * CEO Kelly says he personally is not in favor of passengers talking on cellphones in aircraft

cabin