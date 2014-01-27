BRIEF-Primero Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 27 Southwest Airlines Co : * During conference call, U.S. carrier says it plans to start flights to Aruba, Bahamas and Jamaica in July, the first international service under the Southwest brand * By year's end, all international flying currently taking place on
AirTran unit will be on Southwest * Carrier is looking at 'pretty robust number' of new cities as possible
international destinations
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - retirement of Randy S. Nickerson, executive vice president, corporate strategy, mpc
March 14 Billionaire Jeff Bezos scored a double win this week as the Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013, signed its biggest contract to date to sell web publishing tools mostly hosted by Amazon.com Inc, the company he founded and runs.